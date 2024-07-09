McKenzie to publish funding information on SA artists

The decision by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to publish the names and amount of funds given to South African artists has received support from some corners of the South African music and arts industries.

On Monday, newly appointed Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie announced plans to publish a comprehensive list of individuals and entities receiving financial support from his department. “I have I have given an instruction that a list be published of all artists, creatives and sportspeople who have been receiving money from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture be published inclusive of amounts and reasons. The time where only a select connected few benefit is over,” the minister said on X.

According to McKenzie, this list will include the amounts disbursed and specific reasons for the funding. Professionals, individuals and leaders within the South African music industry indicated that the minister’s decision is a step in the right direction, considering that these are public funds as this will ensure that government support benefits a wider range of recipients. Vusi Leeuw, the president of the South African Music Industry Council (SAMIC), said the minister should be given a chance to lead and make his contribution to the country’s sports and arts sector.

“We must give Minister Gayton McKenzie a chance. We must allow him to make pronouncements, and in the end, the sector will make its own input, and we can together fashion a department that takes care of the artists, especially in under-serviced provinces. We are looking forward to constant engagements. His energy and gutsy determination is what we need,” he said. Another music industry activist, who is also a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Tebogo Sithathu, said he too supported McKenzie in his bid to ensure transparency of funds allocated to artists. “I support this call by the new minister, it’s about time we deal with cronyism in this country across all departments and ministries. Some of us as creative practitioners have been blacklisted by these ANC ministers and MECs and our biggest crime is that we left the ANC for MK.

“It’s insane, when you are in government you’re supposed to serve all citizens irrespective of their political affiliation,” he said. President of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA), Joy Mbewana, said: “We have seen the announcement. The only concern the industry might have is that the minister has to consult with the sector before taking certain decisions.”