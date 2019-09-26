Mdzananda Animal Clinic offers free vaccination against rabies







Mdzananda Animal Clinic Photo: Supplied Cape Town – The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha aims to vaccinate 200 dogs on World Rabies Day for free. Rabies is a deadly virus that can spread to people from the saliva of infected animals. About 99% of human cases result from dog bites and are fatal once symptoms occur. Apart from putting humans in danger, the virus causes extreme pain and discomfort and leads to the death of the infected dog. International World Rabies Day is on Saturday and the animal clinic has asked the public to sponsor a dog for R50. The donation will cover the costs of administering the vaccination, including needles, syringes, gloves and veterinarian time. Mdzananda has received the vaccinations free of charge from the state vet.

Clinic fund-raising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis said: “Luckily, the Western Cape is not a hot spot for rabies. This does not mean that we shouldn’t prepare against it.

"All it takes is for one infected dog to come into our community for the virus to spread rapidly. Since neighbouring provinces have reported cases of rabies, we always have to be vigilant.

"We aim to make Khayelitsha an immune community in the case of the virus ever getting to our area.”

Each pet will also receive a vaccination against deadly diseases including parvo virus, distemper, parainfluenza and adenovirus.

“Dogs and cats should first be vaccinated for rabies between 4 to 6 months of age. They need a booster one year from that date. Thereafter they need to be vaccinated once every three years.

"On World Rabies Day we will be vaccinating 200 dogs, most of them for the first time. Owners will receive a vaccination card indicating when to bring their pets for their booster shot and the importance of this follow-up shot will be explained to them,” Du Plessis said.

Sponsor a dog by making a donation to Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Reference: Rabies+YourName or contact [email protected]