Rabies is a deadly virus that can spread to people from the saliva of infected animals.
About 99% of human cases result from dog bites and are fatal once symptoms occur.
Apart from putting humans in danger, the virus causes extreme pain and discomfort and leads to the death of the infected dog.
International World Rabies Day is on Saturday and the animal clinic has asked the public to sponsor a dog for R50. The donation will cover the costs of administering the vaccination, including needles, syringes, gloves and veterinarian time. Mdzananda has received the vaccinations free of charge from the state vet.