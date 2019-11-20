Cape Town – Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the reported prevalence of dogfighting in the Ocean View and Cape Flats communities.
"It is reported that there is an increasing number of school-aged children participating in dog fights, often stolen from residences," Fritz said on Wednesday.
"Where the dog does not succeed in the fight, they are reportedly stoned to death.
“I call on Neighbourhood Watches, Community Policing Forums and entire communities to play a role in stamping out this cruel practice. This can and should be done in partnership with the SAPS and SPCA.
"As the Department of Community Safety, we will investigate a holistic approach to address this social ill.