MEC alarmed by pupils' involvement in dog fighting surge on Cape Flats









File picture: Herbert Matimba/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the reported prevalence of dogfighting in the Ocean View and Cape Flats communities. "It is reported that there is an increasing number of school-aged children participating in dog fights, often stolen from residences," Fritz said on Wednesday. "Where the dog does not succeed in the fight, they are reportedly stoned to death. “I call on Neighbourhood Watches, Community Policing Forums and entire communities to play a role in stamping out this cruel practice. This can and should be done in partnership with the SAPS and SPCA. "As the Department of Community Safety, we will investigate a holistic approach to address this social ill.

"We will further consult with key stakeholders and academic communities as part of the safety plan to develop a long-term, holistic response to this issue.

“Dogfighting is often linked to other forms of criminal behaviour such as illegal gambling, trade of illicit substances and exchanging of sexual favours.

"It is of great concern that young people are being drawn into dogfighting as they are seemingly being diverted into a life of criminality,” said Fritz.

“I urge residents and parents to be vigilant. If anyone has any information on these harmful practices, they can report it to the Animal Welfare Society for South Africa’s headquarters on 021 692 2626. Additionally, this can be reported to the SAPS on 08600 10111 or SMS 32211.”

Commenting on the widespread increase in dogfighting on the Cape Flats, Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham told the Cape Argus at the end of last month: "We are concerned about the practice of dogfighting as it is not only a problem of cruelty to animals, but also part of a criminal subculture that can involve other criminal activities such as illegal gambling, drug-related crimes, theft as well as contributing to the destruction of communities.

"Illegal gambling is an inherent part of a dogfight and because money changes hands, weapons are common,” Abrahams said.

She said children were often present, and besides the inherent danger of the situation to a child, their witnessing such premeditated acts of cruelty led to an ever-growing desensitisation to violence.

