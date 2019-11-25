File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 65.1% (2018: 60.8%), with City of Cape Town dams on average 82.6% full. 

Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, has noted that while the bulk of the province is in much better shape than previous years, the Gouritz River catchment area sees average dam levels of only 17.7%. 

“This region includes large parts of the Karoo. This region has seen little no rain in the past three to four years. 

"Historically this region does get its rain in both winter and summer months, so we hope to see some relief in coming months.” 

Bredell says fuller dams in general across the province translates to a greater sense of water security for the foreseeable future.

“We are however, urging people to keep saving water and to make their good water habits permanent. Moving forward, the resource will always be under pressure." 

Bredell says decisions on water restrictions, including within the City of Cape Town, are the purview of the National Department of Water and Sanitation, who should make pronouncements on the matter by the end of the month.  

Major dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 88.2% full this week (2018: 91.5%. Last week: 89%)

Bergriver Dam 98.6% full this week (2018: 96.1%. Last week: 99.7%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 74% full this week (2018: 55.2%. Last week: 74.3%)

Clanwilliam Dam 84.7%. (2018: 87.9%. Last week: 87.6%) 

Major dams 25/11/2019
 Previous week % 2018
Berg River 98.7
 99.8
 96.5
Steenbras Lower
 94.2
 95.8
 79.3
Steenbras Upper
 93.2
 93.2
 60.4
Theewaterskloof
 74.5
 74.7
 55.8
Voëlvlei
 88.5
 89.5
 92.1
Wemmershoek
 90.8
 92.9
 87.0
Total Stored Ml 745 988
 751 686
 641 622
% Storage 83.1
 83.7
 71.4