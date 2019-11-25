File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 65.1% (2018: 60.8%), with City of Cape Town dams on average 82.6% full. Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, has noted that while the bulk of the province is in much better shape than previous years, the Gouritz River catchment area sees average dam levels of only 17.7%.

“This region includes large parts of the Karoo. This region has seen little no rain in the past three to four years.

"Historically this region does get its rain in both winter and summer months, so we hope to see some relief in coming months.”

Bredell says fuller dams in general across the province translates to a greater sense of water security for the foreseeable future.