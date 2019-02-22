File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three people believed to be associated with the taxi industry were killed and two others wounded in a shooting on Mew Way bridge near Khayelitsha. They were shot by four gunmen while travelling in a blue Toyota Corolla on Wednesday night. The suspects fled in a white Honda Ballade.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.

No arrests have yet been made.

“Three men aged 52, 34 and 31 were shot and killed and two aged 44 and 30 were shot and wounded,” Traut said.

Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) secretary Andile Khanyi said those who were attacked operated in the taxi industry but were not Codeta members.

Last year, the Bellville and Bloekombos taxi ranks were closed for almost two months after consultation with police and the Taxi Registrar.

Two associations affiliated with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association - the Bellville Taxi Association and Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association - were embroiled in a dispute over operating routes.

Violence between rival associations operating in Delft claimed the life of 23-year-old man and left a 14-year-old boy injured after being hit by a taxi in May last year.

The violence was believed to be related to operating routes.

Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant said: “This is a great concern to me if this is to be a problem between taxi associations again.

"I was shocked when I heard this last night and we condemn this killing irrespective of the motive.”

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.