Cape Town – Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz has condemned the torching of an SANDF soldier in his car. The SANDF has confirmed that the 41-year-old victim was a soldier deployed for Operation Lockdown. Two suspects have been arrested.

The discovery was made after the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire early on Sunday morning. A fire engine from Mfuleni and a rescue vehicle from Kuils River fire stations were dispatched to the incident.

A murder case is under investigation after the body was found in the boot of a burnt-out Hyundai Ascent in Silversands Road in Mfuleni. The body was burnt beyond recognition.

“I commend the SAPS on the arrests made so far of a 24-year old and 43-year-old suspect. I call on citizens with any information to immediately come forward and report such to 08600 10111.

"We cannot tolerate such a gross disregard for the peace and safety of the people of our province. We cannot allow gangsters to intimidate and terrorise our communities, particularly those that are most vulnerable.

“I call on the SAPS to work in an integrated manner to firstly determine whether this was a gang-related murder and secondly to ensure the arrest, conviction and incarceration of gang leaders who may have given the directive to kill an SANDF soldier.

"The SANDF have been deployed to assist us in safeguarding the province and we must do everything in our power to support them in this regard.”

