MEC Fritz seeking urgent solution to N1 stone-throwing









At 3am on Saturday, the 26-year-old Karla Etzebeth’s car was pelted with stones along the N1 by four males. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the stone-throwing attacks taking place along the N1. Fritz said on Monday he would meet Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to identify urgent solutions to safeguard the N1 from stone-throwing attacks. While stone-throwing, a tactic to rob, carjack and harm motorists, is typically reported on the N2, there has disturbingly now and increase along the N1. At 3am on Saturday, the 26-year-old Karla Etzebeth’s car was pelted with stones along the N1 by four males, near the M5 Koeberg turn-off, which shattered the driver's window. She is related to Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, who recently moved to a French club. She told the Cape Argus that just after she had passed the M5 turn-off, she saw a huge stone lying in the road. When she slowed down, four males "came out of nowhere".

One of the stones hit her in the face. She kept her head, reversed the car and made a speedy getaway.

In the early hours last Thursday, Michelle Pietersen, a science teacher at New Orleans Secondary School in Paarl, was killed along the N1 near Paarl when a large stone was thrown at her husband's BMW while travelling back from Cape Town. She died on arrival at the hospital.

Fritz said: “I will arrange an urgent meeting with Minister of Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela to address the urgent issue of stone-throwing on the N1 highway particularly over the festive season.

"I am further looking to establish a reward for those who successfully report stone-throwing.

“While the attacks which took place on the N1 appear to be isolated incidences, it is of great concern that residents risk having stones thrown through their window whilst driving home or to their place of work, whether on the N1 or N2.

"These attacks are to be condemned in the strongest terms. It is essential that our national highways be safeguarded as they are the key arterioles into the City of Cape Town, transporting citizens to work and retail stock to and from our businesses.

"No one should feel unsafe when driving,” said Fritz.

“I further urge residents with any information to immediately come forward and report such to their local police station or by calling the Crime Line on 08600 10111.”

Cape Times