Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the stone-throwing attacks taking place along the N1.
Fritz said on Monday he would meet Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to identify urgent solutions to safeguard the N1 from stone-throwing attacks.
While stone-throwing, a tactic to rob, carjack and harm motorists, is typically reported on the N2, there has disturbingly now and increase along the N1.
At 3am on Saturday, the 26-year-old Karla Etzebeth’s car was pelted with stones along the N1 by four males, near the M5 Koeberg turn-off, which shattered the driver's window. She is related to Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, who recently moved to a French club.
She told the Cape Argus that just after she had passed the M5 turn-off, she saw a huge stone lying in the road. When she slowed down, four males "came out of nowhere".