MEC hoping Cele won't keep ignoring Western Cape request on neighbourhood watches

Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has again appealed to Minister of Police Bheki Cele to allow Neighbourhood Watches (NHW) to assist in physical distancing management during the level 4 lockdown. It's a moot point whether Cele, who last month voiced his concern over NHWs' "shortcomings", will bother replying since he is yet to respond after Fritz first wrote to him on April 23. Other appeals from thousands of concerned residents countrywide to Cele that local safety structures like NHWs and community policing forums should be resumed during the lockdown have also fallen on deaf ears. AfriForum said last month that it was very concerned about the minister’s lackadaisical attitude towards community safety structures in the country and the enormous contribution these make to the promotion of community safety. “The presence of NHWs, particularly in communities with low police visibility, will serve to prevent crime. During the lockdown, we have seen an increase in vandalism of schools and shop robberies, particularly in our most vulnerable communities," Fritz said on Wednesday.

"I have heard the call of the many NHWs and CPFs who have raised their hands and offered their support during this difficult period. It is unacceptable that Minister Cele has failed to respond to this request.

"As the Department of Community Safety, we will continue to work with the City of Cape Town and other municipalities to appoint accredited NHW members as Disaster Risk Management volunteers."

The use of NHWs in the enforcement of the lockdown was previously discredited by Cele, who said that they are informal structures with no line of accountability.

But Fritz said this is not true of NHWs in the Western Cape. Since 2016, NHWs in the Western Cape have been able to obtain accreditation in terms of the Western Cape Community Safety Act (WCCSA).

The Western Cape is the only province which regulates its NHWs. To date, there are 322 accredited NHW structures in the province that have been screened, and receive training and resources in line with the WCCSA.

“Our NHWs are regulated by Section 6 of the WCCSA which deals with the accreditation and support of Neighbourhood Watches.

"Section 6 requires that all current and future members of a NHW undergo a screening process to ascertain whether they have any previous convictions before they can be considered for accreditation.

"Our NHWs are credible and trustworthy partners. Furthermore, in terms of the WCCSA, all accredited NHW structures and their members are directly accountable to me in my capacity as the Minister of Community Safety.”

If permitted to patrol and assist the lockdown, the Department of Community Safety will ensure that measures are in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure that all members are protected whilst supporting the enforcement of the lockdown, including:

* The provision of cloth masks and hand sanitisers during patrols;

* Setting the number of those who are permitted to patrol and encouraging self-distancing between volunteers; and

* Ensuring that those who show symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with Covid-19 are not permitted to participate in patrols. They should quarantine at home for 14 days, and be guided by advice of our dedicated Covid-19 Provincial Hotline.

Cape Times