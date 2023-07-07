MEC Reagen Allen denies snubbing Cosatu memorandum at W Cape Legislature

Trade union federation, Cosatu has slammed Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, saying he gave workers the “middle finger” after their memorandum was not received at the Western Cape Legislature. However, Allen claimed he had agreed to receive the document at a specific time and Cosatu left prior to that.

“It is unfortunate that the small group who chose to form part of the Cosatu march today, departed from the Provincial Legislature before the scheduled time at midday (12pm) when they were due to hand the memorandum over to me. Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike, and in the Western Cape the crowd was less than the hundreds expected, despite a number of affiliates including Sadtu, Nehawu, Popcru, Denosa and Samatu showing up. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency(ANA) “Upon arrival at 11.55pm, the group had already moved from the Legislature.

“I encourage Cosatu to send their memorandum to our office, as at this stage we have not received a copy of their requests. “As a provincial government, we are open to engaging all entities, should they have the best interest of the people at heart,” he said. Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike, and in the Western Cape the crowd was less than the hundreds expected, despite a number of affiliates including Sadtu, Nehawu, Popcru, Denosa and Samatu showing up.

Cosatu's provincial chairperson, Motlatsi Tsubane, said the housing N2 demonstration possibly sabotaged their action. “Perhaps that was a strategic move because it is known for a fact we always have large numbers in terms of our actions. “However we are not despondent, we will organise another action and return,” he said.

The march started in Hanover Street, proceeded to the legislature and moved to Parliament where an official from National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s office signed and received the list of grievances. Tsubane said they were highly disappointed by Allen because the issues raised were pertinent and issues that the DA-led provincial government also needed to address. “There are issues that speak directly to his portfolio but he decided to take his time and ignore our call as workers.

Initially the grievances were meant to be handed at 11am but we delayed the march due to a protest action on the N2. “They want transfer of powers through bills but can not acknowledge workers. They are working on self determination. “We are however not really surprised by this behaviour because they think we are bringing through the back door the issues of the ANC.