MEC reveals improved safety measures at Western Cape health facilities

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department says money that was supposed to improve service delivery, including the appointment of more staff members, was instead being diverted for safety and security measures at health facilities. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said in the previous financial year, about R373 million had to go towards the security budget at health facilities to curb the number of violent incidents affecting health services.

She said the department was reviewing and installing more CCTV cameras. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Mbombo revealed this during last week’s Western Cape legislature sitting, where ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians questioned whether her department had plans to improve the security at health facilities. It also came after accused ex-cop Jean-Paul Malgas shot and killed two patients and police officer Constable Donay Phillips at New Somerset Hospital earlier this month.

“The tragic events that happened at the New Somerset hospital on May 7 was extremely traumatising for staff and patients. “According to the ACDP, this could have been prevented. “The police must also take responsibility for the loss. The Department of Health reported that from April 2020 to March 2021, there were 996 incidents, including verbal abuse, theft/burglary, damage to property absconding,” said Christians. DA MPL Wendy Philander also questioned whether the health department was expected to procure more CCTV systems at health facilities.

Mbombo replied: “We have what is called the red zone areas based on our EMS response. We keep upgrading each and every time as the level of crime escalates in those areas. If you look in terms of the security budget, in the previous financial year, we spent almost about R373 million, and we're not talking about other means of actually ensuring that staff's safety. “We want to acknowledge neighbourhood watches. Their cost is not embedded. “For an example, in Lotus River, the clinic committee is mostly members of the neighbourhood watches. They make sure to communicate if the area is volatile due to gang shootings or protest action. They indicate if staff must come into the area or wait.

