It's shocking and unacceptable that, four weeks into the new school term, almost 6 000 children in the Western Cape are still not placed at schools. The ANC has warned for years that the number of pupils in this province grows every year, and while the Western Cape Education Department knows this, it continues to deal with the matter in an ad hoc manner. The DA’s true colours are now showing. It does not care for poor and struggling people.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer is not on top of her game. She is not on the ground where the problems are. Children are standing in large numbers outside schools in areas such as Mfuleni and Du Noon.

Tents are hired to accommodate hundreds of extra pupils; some have to sit on plastic crates as not enough resources are available, and many do not have access to facilities like laboratories and libraries in mostly poor township areas. The MEC now wants to throw her hands in the air and shift the blame.

She has no real plan in place to accommodate the annual growth and people in the province.

She cannot even deal with the underutilisation of mostly former Model C schools in leafy areas or the duplication of same medium schools in rural areas (mostly segregated into white and black). Instead of accommodating and retaining more pupils, she simply allows them to drop out.

Schäfer fails the most vulnerable children of the province and nothing tangible happens despite the knowledge that the next academic year will again pose the same challenges.

She should be replaced, but we know DA Premier Helen Zille just does not have the courage to do the right thing. The voters of the province should take note of this and save the province from this shameful legacy and the DA.

The ANC further says the DA’s ill-conceived education legacy includes other issues such as the Western Cape Provincial School Education Amendment Act, which legalises the sale and use of alcohol on school premises and now legalises vast numbers of drinking places like clubhouses and bars at mostly rich schools.

Theo Olivier

ANC Western Cape education spokesperson

