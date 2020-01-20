MEC upbeat over level of Cape Town's main supply dam









Theewaterskloof dam Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 53.55% (2019: 49.55%), with the strong winds playing their part in depleting dams. The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town dropped to 71.8% full (last week 73.2%) – despite Sunday's rain – but the situation in the Karoo and upper West Coast remains serious, though the Karoo benefited from heavy rainfall last week. Water consumption for the past week increased to 762 million litres per day in Cape Town. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell says it is heartening to see major dams like the Theewaterskloof Dam – the largest in the province and Cape Town's main supply dam – at a level above 64%. “Only two years ago, the dam was rapidly emptying and standing at 13.9%. In January 2018 the Western Cape, as a whole, had an average dam level of 25% and worse was yet to come.

"The drought for the biggest part of the province only really broke in the winter season when we got some early rainfall.”

Bredell says the province continues to monitor and support areas where the drought continues.

“In addition, we want to urge consumers to continue to use water sparingly. We are already looking ahead to the 2020/2021 summer season and we want to ask that people continue to reduce water usage where possible,Dan and report leaks and problems to local authorities as fast as possible.

"We are already engaging our local authorities in the Western Cape to look at their networks ahead of the winter season.

"This includes looking at storm water drainage systems and implementing necessary maintenance on the water networks where needed. By planning ahead and working together, we can stay in front of possible challenges,” says Bredell.

Major dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 74.6% full this week (2018: 78.4%. Last week: 76.8%)

Bergriver Dam 86.3% full this week (2018: 85.1%. Last week: 87.8%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 64.3% full this week (2018: 47.4%. Last week: 64.3%)

Clanwilliam Dam 52.7%. (2018: 57.6%. Last week: 56.4%)





Major dams 20/1/2020

Previous week % 2019 Berg River 86.6

88.1

85.7

Steenbras Lower

79.1

80.2

62.5

Steenbras Upper 99.7

99.5

70.8

Theewaterskloof 63.6

65.1

47.9

Voëlvlei

75.7

77.1

79.0

Wemmershoek

75.0

77.2

73.0

Total Stored Ml 644 487

657 373

557 441

% Storage

71.8

73.2

62.1

Cape Times