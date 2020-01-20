Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 53.55% (2019: 49.55%), with the strong winds playing their part in depleting dams.
The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town dropped to 71.8% full (last week 73.2%) – despite Sunday's rain – but the situation in the Karoo and upper West Coast remains serious, though the Karoo benefited from heavy rainfall last week.
Water consumption for the past week increased to 762 million litres per day in Cape Town.
Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell says it is heartening to see major dams like the Theewaterskloof Dam – the largest in the province and Cape Town's main supply dam – at a level above 64%.
“Only two years ago, the dam was rapidly emptying and standing at 13.9%. In January 2018 the Western Cape, as a whole, had an average dam level of 25% and worse was yet to come.