MEC warns Cape schools on withholding report cards over non-payment









File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – Withholding pupils’ end-of-year reports because of non-payment of school fees is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer reiterated yesterday as pupils around the country completed their school year. “Schools will be issuing to learners their end-of-year report cards. “I am aware of schools, in the past, who have refused to release report cards because of non-payment of school fees.” Schäfer said. “This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Schools are not allowed to withhold learner results for any reason whatsoever. “I would like to appeal to parents to report any such practice to their nearest district office, so that we can investigate and take further action, as required.”

She, however, appealed to parents to try and settle their outstanding fees, if they were in a position to do so.

The department delivered textbooks and stationery orders in October, and was placing an additional 109 mobile classrooms at schools in anticipation of increased enrolment.

“On Friday, our principals and teachers will commence their leave, with the official closure of the schools for the 2019 school year. I would like to thank our teachers, principals and administrative staff for their commitment during the 2019 school year.

“May they also have a safe and happy break so that they come back rejuvenated for the exciting and challenging year ahead,” Schäfer said.

“I trust that they will leave having prepared for the opening of schools in 2020.

“There is much to prepare in terms of class lists, timetables and learner admissions following the promotion and progression process.”

Pupils could look forward to holiday activities such as snorkelling, beach clean-ups, yoga, and arts and crafts lessons that had been organised by the Safe Schools division of the department.

Brian Schreuder, head of the provincial department, said in a message to principals, teachers and administrative staff this week, that it has been a successful school year.

“The first reason for this, by far, is the firm resolve of many of our schools to ensure quality education for every learner, in every classroom, despite ongoing challenges such as increased learner enrolment, gangsterism and poverty.

“We have seen countless examples of schools overcoming these challenges, and more, by embracing a positive mindset and attitude and a resolve to ‘get the job done’.

“We have an exciting year ahead, but we are also aware that it will be a difficult one, due to the current financial climate and the continuing increase in learner numbers throughout the system.”

Cape Times