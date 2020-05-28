Medical student volunteer carers 'being pushed to limits' in Cape Town

Cape Town – Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students from the Department of Emergency Medical Sciences have heeded the call for help in response to Covid-19 by manning ambulances and temporary hospitals. Others have volunteered to assist in various non-clinical roles, including manning the telephones in the call centre. A fourth-year Bachelor of Emergency Medical Care student, whose name is being withheld to protect his identity, said he was working permanently on the designated Covid-19 vehicle at his base. “This means that every call I do on every shift is either a confirmed positive case or a suspected case of coronavirus. “I have to vigorously wipe my ambulance down after every single call and allow my vehicle to air for 30 minutes. I have to wear uncomfortable personal protective equipment for every call I do - this consists of an apron, a visor, a mask and gloves.

"All of these are in short supply within the EMS system. This means that I, all too often, have to reuse and recycle my PPE, which is most unhygienic and unethical towards my patients,” he said.

“Every day, I change into other clothes in the parking lot at the base to avoid contaminating my personal vehicle and possibly infecting my family.

"I am constantly fighting with my colleagues about Covid-19 calls as everyone is refusing to do them as they are scared. My call volumes are reaching levels that are impossible for one vehicle alone to do.

“I am being pushed to my limits. I have regular fights every day at hospitals regarding correct PPE and procedures when it is not my fault.

"I have to fight at hospitals just to give me an apron because I am only issued one for an entire shift and it needs to be changed after every patient I touch,” the student explained.

He is expected to wear an N95 mask for seven days straight, he added.

“When I air my vehicle for 30 minutes, I sit with my laptop and try my best to complete some studies as there is simply not enough time.

"I am a father of two small children, a fiancé to an amazing woman and a dad to four dogs - all of whom I can possibly infect and harm. This places enormous stress on me every single day of my life.

“I am participating in full-time studies for my degree, something I have been dedicating my life to for the past three years. I have not failed a subject in my time at CPUT. I have been dreaming about becoming an emergency care practitioner since 2013.

“My shift cycles interfere immensely with my studies. I am expected to put in 10-15 hours a week into my studies, while working 168 hours on the ambulance.”

Being a final-year student was normally hard, but this was next to impossible. “I refuse to give up or quit and I will push until I physically and mentally can't anymore. It is my dream to serve my community in every way I can and I will not let anything stop me.”

Cape Times