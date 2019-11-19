Cape Town – A meeting at the end of November will help determine whether water restrictions will remain in place, says the City of Cape Town.
The City said it would be done in consultation with the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and all users of the Western Cape Water Supply System, including agricultural customers and other municipalities.
"DWS have scheduled a meeting at the end of November in which their modelling for the region’s next hydrological year will be presented for consideration and discussion by all users of the system."
Concern remains over the Karoo and upper parts of the West Coast, but elsewhere dams are much better off for this time of year than has been the case in the past five years.