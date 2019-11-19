Meeting to help decide whether Cape Town water restrictions will remain in place









Steenbras Upper dam File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town – A meeting at the end of November will help determine whether water restrictions will remain in place, says the City of Cape Town. The City said it would be done in consultation with the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and all users of the Western Cape Water Supply System, including agricultural customers and other municipalities. "We are aware that residents are anxious to know whether water restrictions will remain in place. We would like to remind the public that this must still be decided in consultation with the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and all users of the Western Cape Water Supply System, including agricultural customers and other municipalities," the City said. "DWS have scheduled a meeting at the end of November in which their modelling for the region’s next hydrological year will be presented for consideration and discussion by all users of the system." Concern remains over the Karoo and upper parts of the West Coast, but elsewhere dams are much better off for this time of year than has been the case in the past five years.

Cape Town’s water consumption has not changed significantly, trending at around the 675 million litre/day mark over the previous two weeks.

Dam levels have decreased by 0.5% over the previous week and are currently at 83.7%.

Major dams 18/11/2019

Previous week % 2018 Berg River 99.8

99.9

97.7

Steenbras Lower

95.8

97.7

82.2

Steenbras Upper

93.2

92.8

63.7

Theewaterskloof

74.7

75.0

56.5

Voëlvlei

89.5

90.7

93.3

Wemmershoek

92.9

94.2

88.7

Total Stored Ml 751 686

756 321

651 410

% Storage 83.7

84.2

72.5

Water consumption for the same period was slightly down, falling from 675 million litres/day to 674 million litres/day. Currently the consumption target for the City is 650 million litres/day.

"Although our surface water supply is markedly higher ahead of Summer 2019/20 than it has been in recent years, residents should keep in mind that rainfall for Winter 2019 was again below average.

"This is the fifth year running this has been the case. The graph embedded reflects this reality.

"We would advise that residents please keep an ear out for updates over the next few weeks, and make efforts to comply with whatever restrictions are implemented. Information on water restrictions when these are decided will be posted on www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater"



