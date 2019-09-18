The late Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph of the Mfuleni SAPS Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A memorial service will be held today for slain police officer Hilton Joseph, who was shot and killed in Mfuleni last week. The service will be hosted by Police Minister Bheki Cele and acting provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Mimosa Street, Kleinvlei, at 10am.

It will be preceded by a wreath-laying ceremony at 9am at the Mfuleni police station.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said a suspect was arrested in connection with Joseph’s murder and had already appeared in court on September 12.

“Shane Swart, 20, appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court in connection with alleged murder and attempted murder charges regarding the shooting incident at Sharp Shooters tavern in Wesbank, Mfuleni, on September 8, where a police officer was murdered and another wounded,” said Nkwalase.

Visible policing members from Mfuleni SAPS community service centre had responded to information at the local tavern about a wanted suspect for alleged double murder and car hijacking cases.

“Two officers searched the premises, while one remained on guard at the entrance. Suddenly shots were fired at the officers from a suspect that was hiding in the toilets. Joseph, 52, succumbed to a fatal head shot, while Terrence Mostert, 29, sustained neck injuries.

"The suspect managed to get away following an exchange of gunfire with the police,” said Nkwalase.

Preliminary investigations resulted in three arrests.

One of the three suspects was released after he couldn’t be linked to the crime, while a second suspect was freed of all charges against him, said Nkwalase.

“The second suspect appeared at Bellville Magistrate’s Court on September 10 and the case against him was withdrawn as he was cleared of all criminal acts.”

