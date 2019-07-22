Hettie Classe, the mother of Robert Waterwitch. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Freedom fighters Coline Williams and Robbie Waterwitch will be remembered in a memorial service hosted by their families tomorrow night in commemoration of the 30th year since their sacrifice for liberation. The two died when an explosive device detonated opposite the Athlone Magistrate's Court and police station on July 23, 1989.

The commemoration comes during the month marking the 32nd year since Struggle icon Ashley Kriel’s murder.

Kriel was killed at the age of 20 on July 9, 1987, when apartheid police tracked him to a house in Hazendal, Athlone, and shot him.

Williams’s sister Selina Williams said the commemoration would take place where the two Struggle heroes were laid to rest 30 years ago.

“Both families are Catholic and we felt it important to have the memorial for our family members here. I don't remember much about the actual day, as it was a traumatic time having lost my sister.

"It remains important to us to keep their memory alive and to honour them for their bravery and sacrifice,” she said.

Williams said her sister was committed to the Struggle for freedom, even after she was arrested at their home in Bonteheuwel in June 1986, spending 10-and-a-half months in detention.

Tomorrow's memorial would include an exhibition of personal items from the families; images and other memorabilia.

Addresses were expected from activists and family members, as well as poetry recitals and a song tribute from Waterwitch’s family.

The Williams and Waterwitch families have stood by the families of apartheid victims, appealing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the 300 cases that were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the TRC for further investigations 20 years ago.

Regional chairperson of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association Dullah Omar Region, Fumanekile Booi, said the two activists will be celebrated and saluted as heroes of the Struggle.

“These two remain historical figures within the ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe, and stand as an example of those who placed their commitment to freedom above their own lives.

"They were married to the Struggle and we will continue to remember them and keep their memory alive for future generations,” Booi said.

He said Williams and Waterwitch would be celebrated for generations to come.