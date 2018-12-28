A post-mortem is under way to determine the cause of Jill Fernandez’s death allegedly in an assault by someone who was close to her. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – A memorial service was held at the home of 49-year-old Bonteheuwel resident Jill Fernandez yesterday following her death, which shook the community at the weekend. This as the suspect in her murder, allegedly her boyfriend, made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Fernandez was assaulted in her home just before Christmas and was rushed to hospital by family members where she died of her injuries.

Ward councillor Angus Mackenzie said the case had been postponed until January 30.

"The alleged murderer of Jill Fernandez will remain in custody until then.”

Fernandez’s murder came three years to the day that her son, Duwayne Fernandez, was gunned down in an alleged gang-related shooting in 2015.

The family said they had been left traumatised and some members were receiving counselling.

Police have conducted a post-mortem to determine the cause of Fernandez’s death.

Her brother, Kurt Fernandez, said that the family had been made aware of planned action outside court, but decided against protesting.

“It has come to light that this man was out on parole and we have been trying to find out how this could be allowed.

"We are now focusing on my sister's memorial and then we will await word from the undertaker, once he has spoken to the police about releasing her remains.”

Fernandez said it was yet to be confirmed if the man was out on parole at the time of the murder.