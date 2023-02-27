Metro police thwart attempted hijacking in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - Swift action saw Metro Police apprehend a suspect involved in an attempted hijacking in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. The City said Metro Police officers travelling on Highlands Drive, Mitchells Plain towards the intersection at Jakes Gerwel Drive noticed an elderly man jumping out of his blue VW Golf hatchback trying to get their attention.

He shouted that he had been hijacked and needed assistance. “The man informed the officers that three suspects had attempted to hijack his vehicle and one had beaten him over the head with an unknown object. “He pointed at one of the suspects who ran into an oncoming vehicle when he saw the officers approaching.

“As he fell down, a black bag fell under the vehicle,” the City said in a statement Officers managed to apprehend the suspect and discovered a firearm in the bag. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted hijacking, the City said.

“Both the victim and suspect were transported to Mitchells Plain Day Hospital for medical assistance by ambulance. The suspect was detained at Lentegeur SAPS.” The City’s Traffic Service, Law Enforcement and Metro Police Departments arrested 293 suspects and issued 60 236 fines between February 20 in enforcement operations. The Public Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) recorded 1 979 incidents, including physical assault incidents. The centre also dealt with 79 fire-related calls and 36 motor vehicle accidents.

