Rail Enforcement Unit members File photo: Armand Hough/ANA

Cape Town – The theft of copper cables has badly affected Metrorail schedules in the Western Cape at times and there is a concern that only 21 people have been convicted on cable theft and vandalism charges over the past year. This is despite more than 300 arrests having been made. Following the arrest on Wednesday morning of two more suspected cable thieves in Bontheuwel by Metrorail guards and a private security contractor, regional manager Richard Walker expressed concern that "those behind the scenes" are not being targeted, the SABC reported.

"We are unfortunately not addressing the root cause of the illicit metal trade; we are merely filling up prisons with the hapless foot soldiers of an unchecked crime industry," said Walker.

"Arrests during the past year top 320, convictions stand at 21, yet not a single bucket shop has been closed or scrap dealer arrested.

"We call on the city to ensure compliance with trading by-laws. Merely slapping transgressors with fines is not a sustainable solution, nor does it provide a compelling disincentive."

Walker was quoted as saying earlier this month: “Non-compliant scrap dealers must be closed down; appropriate legislation should force electronic payment methods that can be traced, as the current practice of ‘cash for copper no questions asked’ encourages legal and illicit scrap dealing."

Two cable thieves from Hanover Park received 10-year prison sentences in the Wynberg Regional Court this week and in the past week 15 suspects had been arrested.

He also accused the DA of politicising the Rail Enforcement Unit, which was launched at the end of last year, after its premier candidate, Alan Winde, claimed credit for its introduction, TimesLive reported.

"The unit is a delivery method and initiative launched by the national minister of transport, Dr Blade Nzimande, with the view that all spheres of government should collaborate to secure commuters," he said.

"Many of the socio-economic issues that affect train services are directly attributable to lack of adequate services. To claim that the enforcement unit had a massive impact on crime is disingenuous, misleading and no more than an opportunistic political stunt."