Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said 268 metres of catenary wire was stolen overnight between Kuils River and Bellville near the R300 bridge. Photo: Supplied / Metrorail

Cape Town – Vandalism has led to Metrorail temporarily suspending its train service on the Northern line between Kuils River and the Strand on Monday morning. According to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott, 268 metres of catenary (contact) wire was stolen overnight between Kuils River and Bellville near the R300 bridge.

"Technical teams finishing off their repairs and the line should reopen in time for afternoon peak if not earlier," said Scott.

"The impact of the incident necessitated inbound Muldersvlei trains to be rerouted via Kraaifontein and Strand trains were temporarily suspended between Strand and Bellville.

"We advise commuters to make alternative travel arrangements until the service is reinstated between the two affected stations."