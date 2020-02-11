Metrorail's Western Cape manager placed on special leave 'to stabilise troubled region'









Western Cape Metrorail boss Richard Walker Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Richard Walker, Metrorail’s Western Cape manager, has been placed on paid leave. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has appointed regional engineering manager Raymond Maseko as acting regional manager with immediate effect. According to Prasa, the decision was aimed at stabilising the region and improving performance, with train services in the Western Cape the "most troubled" of all the regions. Prasa's fleet of trains in the Western Cape has also been decimated by the continual burning of carriages amounting to millions of rand, with no one yet to be convicted . In a statement on Tuesday morning, Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said Walker has been placed on leave "while the organisation attends to the numerous challenges in the region".

"Maseko has over 18 years’ hands-on experience in railway planning, infrastructure development, project and product management, and systems engineering strategies."

Mgitywa that Metrorail Western Cape had experienced multiple challenges and lapses as the operating unit of Prasa rail operations, which have led to passengers, commuters and stakeholders losing confidence in the business.

"The Western Cape region has also been unable to assist Prasa to realise its long-term business objectives, such as the provision of reliable and safe train operations to the passengers and commuters.

"These failures have been voiced by the commuters during a number of engagements with the administrator."

In mid-December, the dissolution of the passenger rail agency's board and the announcement of an administrator was made by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, following continued governance and financial challenges.

In February 2018, Walker was sent on special leave pending an investigation.

The United National Transport Union said at the time it had been calling for the removal of Walker, who had been unable to implement preventative measures to avoid chaos from erupting at stations when trains were delayed.

