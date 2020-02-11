Cape Town – Richard Walker, Metrorail’s Western Cape manager, has been placed on paid leave.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has appointed regional engineering manager Raymond Maseko as acting regional manager with immediate effect.
According to Prasa, the decision was aimed at stabilising the region and improving performance, with train services in the Western Cape the "most troubled" of all the regions.
Prasa's fleet of trains in the Western Cape has also been decimated by the continual burning of carriages amounting to millions of rand, with no one yet to be convicted .
In a statement on Tuesday morning, Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said Walker has been placed on leave "while the organisation attends to the numerous challenges in the region".