Mfuleni driving licence coach heads for the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - A local man who started an initiative to assist unemployed youth in his community obtain their driving licences, is set to leave for the Eastern Cape to help aspiring drivers in East London. Bongolwethu Nganya from Mfuleni saw the need to empower youth and started the initiative which seeks to assist them with obtaining their learner’s licences, for free.

Nganya, 28, said that as a young unemployed person himself, he had noted that a lot of young people who were also unemployed often turn to crime. He started the initiative in his own community before branching out to Khayelitsha to conduct free learner’s licence classes. Nganya said that it is an honour to have been called to assist in another province.

“The community people who called me in East London felt that there’s a need for their youth to acquire this skill as an opportunity to knock on certain doors of opportunities in different sectors and departments. “Those residents from Mdantsane, in East London are not just young people but also elderly people will join (classes) because driving is a skill that everyone needs to acquire and most jobs require it. “I am doing it out of my heart as it is what I’m passionate about.”

East London community activist Nolubabalo Jack said they heard about Nganya’s initiative on social media. “We saw the good things he was doing in Cape Town on social media. We called and asked for his assistance because a lot of young people here in Mdantsane are also unemployed and turn to drugs. “We will host him here and he will assist us so that young people have something to do,” she said.