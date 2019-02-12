Mfuleni community leaders have welcomed the efforts to place about 1 000 children in schools. The children were previously accommodated in halls, old clinic buildings and churches. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Mfuleni forum has welcomed the efforts of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to ensure that unplaced children were accepted into schools in the area. Nineteen Grade 11 pupils have been accommodated at high schools. They were among a group of about 1 000 pupils who were, for three weeks, crammed into halls, old clinic buildings and churches with other grades that ranged from R to 10.

Community leader and parent Sipho Delana said they were pleased with the progress made in Mfuleni and all meetings had been fruitful.

“We are pleased with the WCED progress in addressing our grievances because of the 27 Grade 11s. Only eight still need to be placed at schools. We are hopeful that the foundation phase will also start classes next week at the latest.

"Meanwhile, they will continue going to the venues and be taught by the unemployed teachers who have volunteered their time. The interim school governing body (SGB) has already been introduced to us,” he said.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said schools and their subject advisers have already started with afternoon and Saturday classes for pupils who were being left behind academically.

However, afternoon classes for Mfuleni pupils would only commence next Monday.

Hammond said: “There will be a general parents meeting tomorrow (today) to communicate the outcomes of the interim SGB and the action plan towards the start of the classes on February 18.

"We are hopeful that all logistical arrangements will be finalised by Sunday in order to ensure learners start classes on the agreed date.

“We have advised the parents (of the eight Grade 11s) to enrol at schools elsewhere in the Western Cape, as the schools are full to capacity and they are not able to accommodate the pupils due to their subject streams."

The department said last week that 5 700 pupils were still unplaced, and the number was approximately still the same.

Cape Times