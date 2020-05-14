Mfuleni leader shot dead in home by two masked suspects

Cape Town – Police are investigating the murder of an Mfuleni community leader who was shot dead by two masked suspects while he sat in his living room. Sandile Dastile, 47, was relaxing with his family on Tuesday morning when he was killed. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that the suspects were being sought. “On (Tuesday) morning at around 8.45 a 47-year-old man was shot and killed in his residence in Ponwana Street, Ext 4, Mfuleni, by two masked suspects who fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The circumstances are being investigated, and the motive has yet to be determined,” said Traut. Dastile’s widow, Linda May, who witnessed the attack, said she had taken cover with her child.

Sandile Dastile Picture: Supplied

“Me and my husband were in the living room with the 2-year-old child while the others were in another room. The front door was closed but not locked. The two men, around 30 years of age, carrying a gun, stormed in,” said May.

“As my husband was trying to escape, they shot him twice in the back, and he fell on the floor. I hid myself under the table. I could not see who they were as they were masked.

“My 12-year-old girl, after hearing gunshots, stepped out of her room to see what was happening; the two masked men had already gone. After the incident, I shouted at the neighbours, asking for help. None of my neighbours saw who these people were or where they ran to.”

She described her husband as “a sweet, loving and selfless man”.

Community leader Nosipho Mkoko said there had been tension in the area.

“It was on Saturday night when unknown cars stopped alongside me, surrounding us while we were chatting with my comrades.

"A group of men came out straight to me and confronted me about the venue for distributing food parcels, and I answered them politely,” Mkoko said.

“They were with a local pastor and friends of Dastile. Everyone on the street was shocked, and could not believe what had just happened, and ever since the incident my life is at risk. I have yet to open a case at the police station regarding the incident.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

