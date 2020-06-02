Mfuleni resident glad to 'pay normal prices' again for booze

Cape Town – Thousands of people across the country braved the elements yesterday to get their hands on liquor. From as early as 7am queues started to rapidly form and by 8am they were snaking. In some cases, lines were several hundred metres long. The scenes played out as yesterday marked the first day after a nine-week ban on the sale of alcohol as part of the Covid-19 lockdown measures. Kraaifontein resident Sonwabile Mbuweni was in a queue at his local bottle store at 6.30am. “It was good of the president to initially announce strict lockdown rules, because he was protecting the lives of South Africans.

“As people, we have adhered to the regulations and we will continue to do so even under level 3. I would not say that people are addicted to alcohol, but I think people miss having a good time,” said Mbuweni.

Mfuleni resident Lwandile Sikwebu said he struggled to adjust during lockdown levels 4 and 5, and had drunk home-made beer.

“I tried to stay without alcohol in the first week of lockdown, but the following week I could not hold myself back.

“During level 5 and 4 I spent more than R3 000 on alcohol, and I am glad that now we are back to normal prices, which means I will buy more and keep it in my fridge in case the levels are reversed.

“People who drink in groups should face harsh consequences because the government gave us a mercy to consume alcohol during this hard time we are facing as South Africans,” said Sikwebu.

Cape Times