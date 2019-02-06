On Friday, members of the Mfuleni Learner Representative Council and residents protested over the failure to place the children at schools. Photo: Twitter

Cape Town – Schooling has resumed at 10 Mfuleni schools following a violent protest at which residents demanded that the more than 1 000 Mfuleni children who have not been placed at schools be accommodated soon. The 1 000 children in Mfuleni, about 40km from Cape Town, have been without schools for four weeks.

On Friday, members of the Mfuleni Learner Representative Council and residents protested over the failure to place the children at schools.

Protesters allegedly smashed school windows with stones and damaged teachers’ vehicles.

Following the protest, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) held a meeting with residents.

Community leader Sipho Delana said the unplaced children were expected to start classes at Nyameko Primary School and Nalikamva High School on February 13.

A platoon system whereby the children would attend afternoon classes at the schools would be implemented and the community would have monthly follow-up meetings with the department.

Hundreds of school pupils in Mfuleni township are out in the streets, taken out of classes because of a dispute between Western Cape education Department and community leaders. #Education pic.twitter.com/wQlrNOu8Qm — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 1, 2019

“We agreed on a curator-principal for the high school and rejected the appointed principal for the primary school. We couldn’t let the same principal that was chased away by parents at another school to be brought back. The department agreed.

“As the community, we have already selected a qualified candidate who will be interviewed by department officials,” said Delana.

“On Wednesday (today) we’ll select the parents who will serve on the interim school governing bodies.”

WCED spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the progress made at the meeting enabled the unplaced children to start schooling, and catch-up programmes would be implemented.

“Schooling in Mfuleni returned to normal on Monday. We are hopeful that the parents and the community heard our pleas not to allow a few agenda-seeking individuals to determine the future of their children’s education.”

The WCED had wanted the unplaced children to be included in a platoon system from Thursday, but “due to constant disruptions by agenda-seeking individuals and some community members”, this date has been significantly delayed. “The real victims are the learners,” Shelver said.

