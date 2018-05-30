Land invaders, unhappy with the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement division having demolished structures on three portions of land in Woodlands, showed their anger by looting and damaging businesses belonging to migrants. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Shops mostly belonging to migrant nationals were looted, vandalised and torched when violence flared up in Woodlands in Mitchells Plain yesterday.

The situation had calmed by midday, following running battles between protesters and police earlier in the day.

Scores of migrants who ran spaza shops in the area had packed up their belongings and fled in fear of their lives.

Police said they were probing cases of business burglary and theft.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said there was a high visibility of police and other law enforcement agencies.

“Our forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied that law and order has been restored,” Van Wyk said.

The area saw violent protests over the weekend after the City’s law enforcement agency removed illegal structures on three portions of land.

They had used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd on Monday, but some protesters allegedly returned fire with live ammunition.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said police officers had dealt with a crowd of about 200 people “who have engaged in protests since the removal of approximately 20 structures over the weekend”.

He added that two of the protesters had been arrested for public violence.

Councillor Eddie Andrews said he had met with the leaders of the land invaders to attempt to understand their grievances.

Residents who were renting shops to migrants said they were living in fear following the looting.

Shop owner Salauddin Khan said he had lost almost everything when his store, Save More Superette, was looted and damaged on Monday by a group of protesters who had stormed it.

“Some had guns and we could do nothing. I told my security not to retaliate. We would not risk our lives.

“Windows, doors, my two cars, CCTV cameras and goods worth tens of thousands of rands were taken. The 10 people working in the shop now have no jobs. My employees have families to feed,” he said.

“What happened is problematic because the shops have nothing to do with them occupying land and the government removing them.

“The people who damaged the shops took advantage of us because we are migrants.”

Suldan Filander, who leases out her garage, said the looters extensively damaged her home.

“Criminals took advantage of the situation and targeted shops owned by migrants. The community should condemn what happened; it should never happen again,” she added.

Cape Town has experienced a rise in land invasions this year, compared to previous years, with areas such as Vrygrond, Parkwood, the Bo-Kaap, Gugulethu and Dunoon being the latest.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said she would embark on a series of discussions with the affected communities.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the spate of land invasions, which at times have been accompanied by violence and destruction of property around Cape Town.

“I also want to place it on record that the City of Cape Town will not tolerate land invasions in the City and law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against those who incite violence,” she said.

‘‘Land invasions are illegal and pose fire, health and flood risks to our communities.

“The seriousness of the matter requires all of us to pull together to find solutions that will be beneficial to residents.”

