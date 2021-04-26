Military hospital interns down tools, claim they have not been paid since January

Cape Town - Medical interns at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg have downed tools over a payment dispute, saying they have not received a cent for work done since January.

The SA Medical Association (Sama) is expected to meet soon to try and provide support to the struggling doctors in training.

Two first-year interns have spoken out about their struggles, saying they started working at the hospital in the first week of January, but have not been paid.

As frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, they said they risked their lives daily, and what they were experiencing was both legally and morally wrong.

They downed tools last Thursday.

One intern said: “Since arriving at the hospital four months ago, not one of the medical doctor interns have been paid their salaries. We have been working for the hospital for four months without any pay. Every week, a new excuse or promise is made to pay us for our daily 7-5pm and, on an average week, two calls of at least 26 hours. We work every day in Covid-19 wards, Covid-19 admissions, and clerk PUI (patients under investigation) patients, putting ourselves at risk everyday.

“Not only have we not been paid, but we have not been offered any form of vaccination. All except one of us are civilian doctors, who are working for the military and should have had access long ago to the J&J vaccine. It has been impossible for us to self register, as we do not possess MP (full medical practice licensing numbers), as we are only medical doctor interns.”

Another intern told the Cape Times they had complained, but this had been ignored.

“On April 22, our first-year interns took a decision to stop working at the hospital until this issue was resolved. This decision was met with much hostility and, on Thursday, they were asked to have a meeting with the chief executive and management team of the hospital. During this meeting, there was no concrete resolution to the matter. Instead, our interns were told to resume work and that it was illegal for doctors to strike.”

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi yesterday said they will respond in due course.

It’s not the first time interns at the hospital have experienced payment issues, as Sama has received similar complaints in the past, said Sama Employed Doctor's Forum national chairperson Dr Akhtar Hussain.

He said he would meet with the regional leadership soon, to gather more information and see how they can assist.

“It may not be all the interns, but just one not getting paid is serious. The interns are at the front line of fighting Covid-19, they cannot suffer like this. They should also receive the vaccine, as they risk their lives everyday,” Hussain said.

