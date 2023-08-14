Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise said her department was engaging with the national Department of Transport on the finalisation of the public transport subsidy that would benefit military veterans. Responding to DA MP Maliyakhe Shelembe, Modise said the Department of Transport, through the social protection and community development cluster, was in the process of finalizing the national public transport subsidy policy (NPTSP).

“The NPTSP is the product of extensive engagement with the public and relevant stakeholders across the country. “It is also a product of critical engagement of the history of public transport, including subsidy practices in South Africa,” she said. Modise also said the policy created a broad framework for addressing challenges and to positively shape the future of transport in South Africa.

“The NPTSP aims to contribute to the creation of a sustainable public transport system, and contribute meaningfully to the national drive to realize sustainable development.” Shelembe asked Modise about the reasons for the failure of the Department of Military Veterans to finalise the long-awaited subsidized public transport strategy for military veterans. He also wanted to know about the steps taken to inform the military veterans about the delays in finalizing the strategy.

Modise stated that her department was continuously in consultation with the national Department of Transport to discuss the finalisation of the strategy. “The national Department of Transport’s extensive engagements with the public and relevant stakeholders, includes military veterans as it is for the country at large. “The Military Veterans’ Advisory Council will also be on board to assist the Department of Military Veterans,” she said.

In terms of the draft policy, which was formulated two years ago, subsidisation of public transport will be based on approved transport plans, approved by municipal councils. “Apart from scholar transport services, public transport services will not be provided free of charge. On the contrary, public transport will be provided in a manner that recovers costs of operations from its users,” reads the second draft report. It also says direct user-targeted subsidies will be limited to households that are considered poor, earning below the upper-bound poverty line that is determined by the state.