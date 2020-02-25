According to Western Cape Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman, the taxi driver was seriously injured and 10 pupils were treated on the scene for slight injuries. Picture: Facebook / 1SecondAlerts

Cape Town – A driver of a minibus taxi transporting schoolchildren was trapped in his vehicle after colliding with a MyCiTi bus in Atlantis on Tuesday morning. According to Western Cape Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman, the taxi driver was seriously injured and 10 pupils were treated on the scene for slight injuries. The accident took place on the corner of Grosvenor and Charl Uys roads.

"We have a serious motor vehicle accident in the Atlantis area, where on taxi and one MyCiTi bus were involved. The driver sustained serious injuries and 10 scholars were treated on the scene.

"Ten other scholars who were being transported to Avondale Primary School were also receiving medical care. Assessment by ambulance services at school still to take place," said Coleman.

In 2015, the Safe Travel To School programme was launced to incentivise taxi drivers to be safer on the road.