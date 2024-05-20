Minister calls for probe into construction safety after four die in Ballito

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala says the construction industry has been plagued by a spate of tragic accidents within a short space of time which demands that the application of construction health and safety standards on site be closely examined. This follows a construction collapse that claimed four lives in Ballito, north of Durban, on Saturday and the 33 people killed in the apartment building collapse in George earlier this month.

The department called for a probe into the Ballito incident after construction workers were working in a residential area on private property on Zen Drive when an embankment collapsed on them. Search and rescue teams made their way through 300 tons of concrete at the disaster site to locate and free any trapped construction workers. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers The rescue of one man from beneath the rubble has been described as miraculous.

“I have tasked the Council for the Built Environment to work with sector councils under its wing such as the South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP), to work together with the relevant authorities, including the Department of Employment and Labour to fully investigate this latest incident.” “The Council for the Built Environment (CBE), will ensure that the SACPCMP appoints the relevant and qualified health and safety professional(s) to investigate whether works, undertaken at the various sites that were recently affected by disaster, were aligned to the guidelines stipulated under the law,” said Zikalala “Our construction industry has been plagued by a spate of tragic accidents within such a short space of time that demands that the application of construction health and safety standards on site be closely examined,” said Zikalala. Tom du Toit, who lives next to the property, said he was shocked at the scene after the collapse.

“I heard yelling and the sound of soil falling. It was a shock to see the embankment on my neighbour’s property collapse. The foreman was shouting and he told me that workers were trapped but did not know how many were there. “I asked my wife to call for help and I grabbed a spade and my garden shoes and jumped over the wall but I could not do much as there was a lot of loose soil.” Du Toit said it was sad to witness the deceased workers being pulled out.

"We are also praying for the worker that was saved as he is also badly injured." KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca, who visited the scene yesterday, sent her condolences and expressed gratitude to all first responders on the scene. "It is alleged that the construction workers were installing gabion retainers when the embankment collapsed and buried five of the workers. Four people died on scene and one was rushed to Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital yesterday evening." Nhaca said that an inquest was opened by the SAPS.

Meanwhile, police at the weekend said they were securing the collapsed multi-storey building site in George after search and rescue efforts ceased on Friday. Police confirmed 29 of the 33 deceased victims had been positively identified. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that their investigation into the deaths of 33 people was under way and that post-mortem reports formed part of the probe. “The Western Cape provincial commissioner assigned a team of experienced detectives to conduct the investigation following the registering of an inquest docket.

“A total of 62 victims were rescued and or retrieved during the operation. Collaboration with other departments ensured that autopsies were conducted on 33 bodies, of which 29 were positively identified by their loved ones at this stage. “In anticipation of the pending investigation by the Department of Employment and Labour, the site is being secured,” said Pojie. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the disaster will be remembered for the immense and tragic loss of life, but also for the incredibly brave and selfless work carried out by the more than 1 000 rescue, support, and volunteer workers.