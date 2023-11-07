Minister Chikunga and bodyguards robbed

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was robbed on Monday along with her protection team whose service firearms were taken during the incident. They were targeted by alleged criminals on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg.

Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi confirmed the incident, and said the tyres of the vehicle in which Chikunga was travelling had been punctured by spikes, bringing the car to a stop and enabling the alleged suspects to rob them of valuables. Chikunga was en route to Pretoria. “Both the minister and her dedicated Saps protection team emerged from this incident unharmed and safe. Minister Chikunga remains committed to fulfilling her government responsibilities and is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support she has received from her fellow government colleagues and the people of South Africa,” said Msibi.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police were investigating a case of armed robbery. “Personal belongings and two SAPS service pistols were stolen during the incident. Members involved are receiving necessary support and counselling. A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident and to bring to book those responsible for this attack,” she said. According to Mathe, Chikunga has, in the meantime, been provided with alternative resources.