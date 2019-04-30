Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is expected to announce the outcome of a process towards the declaration of historical sites in the Bo-Kaap area today. The department said yesterday that this was as an important part of the heritage landscape of South Africa.

“The Bo-Kaap is a geographical space in Cape Town which is historically, politically and culturally important in the development of South Africa, from colonial times through the anti-apartheid struggle towards the development of democracy in present times,” the department said.

“The area is architecturally unique and the historical communities who have lived in the area have impacted and influenced the development of the Afrikaans language, the development of Islam in South Africa, and has had a large impact on the culinary history of South Africa.”

The South African Heritage Resource Agency (SAHRA) is at an advanced stage of finalising and declaring the Bo-Kaap a National Heritage site.

A public meeting was held with residents on March 16.

The department said consensus was reached among the various groups on which sites should be declared.

While there, Mthethwa will also visit the Leeuwen Street Mosque, a nominated national heritage site.

The ancestors of the majority of Bo-Kaap residents arrived from 1658 onwards as slaves and political exiles. According to the Iziko Museums, “the history of the Bo-Kaap reflects the political processes in South Africa under the apartheid years.

"The area was declared an exclusive residential area for Cape Muslims under the Group Areas Act of 1950.”

