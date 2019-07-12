Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Athlone yesterday. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu praised the work of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children when she visited the facility in Athlone yesterday. Zulu’s visit began with centre director Bernadine Bache briefing her about their work with 120 women and children, who had been victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Bacher told Zulu the centre, which was founded in 2004, also operated an early childhood development programme, grows a vegetable garden, hosts skills development activities, such as IT training and soap making, and had an advice facility.

After inspecting the food garden and the soap making project, Zulu said the centre’s women would be able to produce much more if they could get more land.

“What is it we can do to make sure they produce more, so that they can make money,” she said.

“They’re making soap, but they have to be able to get to the market to sell that soap. That’s why I’m saying the Department of Small Business Development should help.

“Here is an opportunity for people wanting to stand on their own two feet. It’s nonsensical to think that people are always waiting to be given something. Here you can see that people are saying: ‘we have the capacity to do it, just help us’.”

Zulu’s entourage comprised of SA Social Security Agency chief executive Busisiwe Memela-Khambula, Social Development Department MECs from various provinces and other officials.

UN representative Beatrice Mutali, centre beneficiary Vanessa Baadjie, motivational speaker Lufefe Nomjana and Community Development director-general F Netshipale also addressed about 100 visitors at the facility.

Cape Times