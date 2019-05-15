Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Picture: Yandisa Monakali/Dirco

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) has rubbished claims made by Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane that she followed up with them to work on a development plan for the historic area. The D6WC said that they had not received any invitation from Nkoana- Mashabane, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights or the department, to discuss holistic or any other restitution business.

This comes as Nkoana-Mashabane’s high court date looms on Friday, when she will have to explain what the government did to deliver restitution to the hundreds of land claimants who’ve been waiting more than two decades.

The D6WC submitted their affidavit in response to the minister’s, submitted last week, where she said there were no further meetings with the D6WC since February to work on a plan.

“At no point during or after the meeting on February 15 did (D6WC) suggest that further consultations between the parties were required.

“The entire point of the current litigation is that there have been too many delays over the last 20 years, partly occasioned by fruitless discussions between parties who have no power to facilitate restitution meaningfully, or in that regard,” the committees read.

In Nkoana-Mashabane’s affidavit, she said that three months had lapsed since an initial meeting between herself and the working committee and that they had received no approach for follow- up meetings.

She also detailed problems she had with legal counsel, citing this as a reason for the government’s failure to comply with a November 2018 court ruling to come up with a proper plan.

In April the court ordered Nkoana-Mashabane to personally appear on May 17 and submit an affidavit containing steps to bring restitution, and give reasons why she should not personally be held liable for costs.

CAPE TIMES