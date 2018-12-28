Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The city council said yesterday it had been informed that the Cape Cultural Carnival Events Committee (CCCEC) and the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) had withdrawn their case in the high court, which was set to resume today. The two rival minstrel associations were heading to court to fight for the right to use the Athlone Stadium for minstrel competitions.

This after the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), which holds an events permit for the 2019 carnival, offered to share the stadium with the CCCEC.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the organisations lodged an urgent application on December 16, with the City and the KKKA as the main respondents.

The CCCEC/CTMCA sought relief with regard to the use of the Athlone Stadium following the City’s decision to decline their event permit applications for competitions and road marches.

“The KKKA applications for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Road March and their annual competitions at the Athlone Stadium were assessed and deemed compliant.

“The KKKA is the event organiser for the annual road march and was also granted an event permit for the Athlone Stadium.

“During discussions in chambers, the judge requested that the two minstrel bodies conclude a Memorandum of Agreement by December 24, detailing how both associations could be accommodated at the Athlone Stadium, which would then become an order of court.

“The minstrel associations failed to reach an agreement and the matter was postponed to (today).

“However, the CCCEC/CTMCA withdrew their urgent application.”

Smith said this was the seventh high court application that the CCCEC/CTMCA has brought against the City in the past three years.

“The City won six cases with costs and the CCCEC/CTMCA has now withdrawn its seventh application. The City’s costs have been tendered for this most recent application.

“The annual minstrel events are an integral part of Cape Town’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and allows communities to showcase this proud tradition.

“The minstrels associations receive the largest share of the City’s annual events budget.” Staff Writer