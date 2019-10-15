Minstrels welcome R4.5m funding from the City of Cape Town









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The organiser of the annual Cape minstrel street parade has welcomed the R4.5 million in funding for next year’s events. The City’s special events committee yesterday approved the funding and additional support of R1.3m for City services and the waiver of costs for City-owned venues. The funding will support six associations in hosting events, including Tweede Nuwe Jaar, other minstrel competitions and the Malay choir competitions. Muneeb Gambeno, the director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), the organisers of the Cape Town Street Parade said: “KKKA is exceptionally pleased with the City’s decision to support our permit and funding application for the 2020 season. ‘‘This announcement reaffirms that the KKKA is the best-placed minstrel association to revolutionise carnival while still honouring all its history and tradition.

“The last two years have seen the organisational aspects of carnival being improved upon in multiples, and the 2020 season is the next phase of the evolution of the carnival as promised to the public two years ago when the KKKA first assumed responsibility for hosting the Cape Town Street Parade and the competition events at Athlone Stadium,” said Gambeno.

The KKA is getting the lion’s share of the funding, at R3.2million.

The Cape Malay Choir Board Road March is getting a total allocation of R1.1million.

Choir board secretary Ismail Ely said they were grateful for the funding.

“Although this will not cover all our costs, it will definitely cover the basics. We thank the City for its contribution to our association as it is much needed for our competitions, as well as the New Year’s Eve parade in the CBD.

‘‘This is a cultural festivity and is both beneficial to us and our communities,” said Ely.

Mayco member for safety JP Smith said the minstrels, Christmas bands and Malay choir events had important cultural significance to Cape Town.

“The City has been supporting them for a number of years to maintain our rich heritage and to expose this culture to a global stage within a safe environment.

"This funding is an indication of the City’s commitment to supporting this annual tradition that continues to resonate with families and communities across Cape Town as thousands of people, including tourists, fill the streets to watch the colourful and entertaining marches,” said Smith.

All requests for funding were received through the City of Cape Town’s event support application system and were considered by the special events committee within their delegations of recommendations to the executive mayor.

The City took into account the Constitution, the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the City’s Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy, and other considerations when it reviewed the applications.

Cape Times