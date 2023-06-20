Miss SA hopeful withdraws from pageant amid bullying accusations

Cape Town – Top 12 Miss SA finalist Levern José has withdrawn from the beauty pageant following allegations of bullying.
This after several women spoke out about their ordeal allegedly being bullied by José.
José has however said that she was a survivor of bullying and not the other way around.
“As a survivor of bullying I learnt how to protect myself from bullying during my school years. If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies. The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else’s suffering.
“All forms of abuse and bullying are unacceptable and have no place in our society. Please know that I am determined to work against bullying and to bring about wider awareness about this issue. I am unwavering in my stance to upholding what is right and just. I am human; the pressure has been immense and has taken its toll on me. Together, let us strive for fairness and compassion in all our interactions with others,” she said.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), a partner of the Miss SA organisation, has also provided counselling to José.
SADAG spokesperson Cayley Jorgensen said: “Bullying is a complex issue with a multitude of underlying causes. All forms of bullying are harmful and unacceptable. It is essential to acknowledge the profound impact bullying has on the mental health of everyone involved; statistics have shown that 57% of South African children experience bullying during their school years.”
The Miss SA Organisation said it did not condone bullying of any kind and accepted José’s decision to pull out of the competition.
Cape Times