Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer found dead at his favourite tranquil place on Chapman’s Peak

Cape Town – The body of elderly Gus Thompson, who went missing on July 14 in Noordhoek, has been found at his favourite tranquil place near a picnic spot on Chapman’s Peak.
Thompson, 70, had suffered from Alzheimer’s.
In a statement, media liaison specialist Gwen Sparks said Thompson’s body was found after a drone search was done on Saturday at about 9am.
“He had walked down below the picnic site on Chapman’s Peak, and he was found sitting beside a stream with a view of the Atlantic.
“It was most likely that he succumbed to hypothermia last Thursday and died peacefully after falling asleep.
“Chapman’s Peak was Gus’s favourite place in the world and he loved to explore the mountains before his health declined and prevented him from doing so.
“His wishes were to have his ashes scattered in this location, and the family is extraordinarily grateful that he passed peacefully, with no signs of any distress or injury, in his favourite place,” said Sparks.
At the time of his disappearance, Sparks said Thompson had resided at a care home near Lake Michelle and was “likely to be confusing (and) asking for Gigi”.
On the day of his disappearance, Thompson was seen on security camera footage leaving the home in Noordhoek and appeared on foot two hours later on CCTV footage passing the Chapman’s Peak day-pass turning point just after 8pm.
He was heading towards Hout Bay on foot.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) assisted in the retrieval of Thompson’s body on Saturday morning, where four technical rescuers assisted in having the body hoisted into a helicopter.
Cape Times