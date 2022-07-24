Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer found dead at his favourite tranquil place on Chapman’s Peak

Cape Town – The body of elderly Gus Thompson, who went missing on July 14 in Noordhoek, has been found at his favourite tranquil place near a picnic spot on Chapman’s Peak.

In a statement, media liaison specialist Gwen Sparks said Thompson’s body was found after a drone search was done on Saturday at about 9am.

“He had walked down below the picnic site on Chapman’s Peak, and he was found sitting beside a stream with a view of the Atlantic.

“It was most likely that he succumbed to hypothermia last Thursday and died peacefully after falling asleep.