Missing athlete found dead after 3 months

Cape Town - A young man with potential and a bright future is how loved ones and the sporting fraternity will remember Vuyolwethu Mbukushe. The 25-year-old provincial athlete from Lower Crossroads, Philippi East, was reported missing by his family after he was last seen on July 17. His body was identified on Friday. According to his cousin Thabile Mbukushe, the family were informed on Friday that Mbukushe was killed on the R300 after being hit by a car. Details on the circumstances remain sketchy. “Vuyolwethu stayed with his grandmother and she informed us that he did not come back home. At first we thought he might be with his athletic friends but when we followed up on them and his coach no one knew his whereabouts. So a missing persons case was reported with the Pink Ladies.

“We were hopeful he would be found soon but months went by and we couldn’t find him. Last week Delft police told the family about a body that was waiting to be identified and that it could be his.

“Family representatives went to the mortuary on Friday and indeed it was him. He was hit by a car on the R300 on July 24. We are not sure yet if he had been jogging or what happened. He apparently had a deep scar in the head,” Thabile said.

Provincial police on Sunday wanted a case number or station where the complaint was lodged in order to be able to comment.

Western Province Athletics (WPA) president Jakes Jacobs said Mbukushe’s passing was a big loss for the province as he represented it well.

“He was an aspiring athlete with a bright future ahead of him.

“On behalf of the entire athletics fraternity, Western Province Athletics would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the Mbukushe family,” said Jacobs.

Atlantic Athletic Club said: “Vuyolwethu was the AAC athlete of the year in 2019 and had set the racing scene alight at local and provincial level for a number of years.

“He will be remembered for his kindness, determination and gentle nature. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family and all who knew him. Rest Vuyo and may all your runs be gentle down-hills with the wind at your back.”

Anyone wishing to help the family can contact Thabile on 081 808 5055.

Cape Times