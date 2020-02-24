Missing Bonteheuwel teen Nabeelah Begg back safely with family









Nabeelah Begg from Bonteheuwel Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Bishop Lavis police are no longer seeking 16-year-old Nabeelah Begg from Bonteheuwel. The 55 Smalblaar Street resident was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing on Friday, but returned unharmed to her family at the weekend. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed on Monday that she was safely back with her family The 16-year-old girl had never arrived at school last Tuesday in Bonteheuwel. She was last seen in the presence of a fellow pupil at various addresses in the precinct. It was alleged that the 1.4m tall teenager was last seen in the area of Heideveld.

Her guardian, Imaan Mohamed, told Netwerk24 that they had been sick with worry.

Meanwhile, there was more good news when Oudtshoorn police also confirmed that Mishaney Beronique Jansen is no longer missing.

The 14-year-old went missing a week ago and was last seen by a friend at the Black Joint Ghetto’s in Siyabanga Street, Bongolethu, police said.

Missing people's organisation Pink Ladies posted on social media on Sunday: "She is alive and safe. No further information at the moment.

"Thanks to SAPS Oudtshoorn, family, friends, communities, to the public at large and all other roleplayers. Let the healing begin."

She had been wearing maroon tights with a white stripe down the side, a white crop top and pink sandals. She has a scar on her right leg and has had an operation on the left side of her stomach.

She was allegedly last seen in a dark-green VW sedan, registration unknown.

Cape Times