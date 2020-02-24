Cape Town – Bishop Lavis police are no longer seeking 16-year-old Nabeelah Begg from Bonteheuwel.
The 55 Smalblaar Street resident was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing on Friday, but returned unharmed to her family at the weekend.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed on Monday that she was safely back with her family
The 16-year-old girl had never arrived at school last Tuesday in Bonteheuwel. She was last seen in the presence of a fellow pupil at various addresses in the precinct.
It was alleged that the 1.4m tall teenager was last seen in the area of Heideveld.