Chantal Retief Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The missing Chantal Retief from Melkbosstrand has been found. This was confirmed on Monday night by the Pink Ladies NGO, which said: "She is alive and safe. She has been admitted to hospital.

"No further information at the moment. Thanks to SAPS Melkbosstrand Detective Constable Mehlwana and the SAPS Missing Persons Bureau's Sergeant van der Merwe."

The 37-year-old Retief, the mother of a 6-year-old boy, was last seen by her mother in Melkbosstrand on August 2. She was found in her silver Opel Corsa in front of the McDonald's in Goodwood.

Netwerk24 reported that she was located after a woman, who read a newspaper article on her, spotted her in a car full of clothes, said Retief's mother, Hester du Preez. The woman then contacted Retief's brother Paul, whose number appeared with the article.

The unemployed Du Preez has run away in the past, but never for so long, her family said.

Two other women also went missing last week – Claire Rae Wippenaar, 43, who disappeared on August 6, and 22-year-old UCT student Eemaan Rahbeeni, from Surrey Estate, who went missing on August 5.

However, a message posted on Twitter on Monday claimed Rahbeeni was safe.

"PSA: Please on this statement in response to the missing report of Eeman Rahbeeni. I'm safe please take down/stop sharing the missing persons flyer.

"I've left home out of my own for personal reasons and do not want to be in contact with my family. Please dm me if you need."