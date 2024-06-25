Missing cop found dead with head wound

The body of a man found in Philippi East with a gunshot wound was identified at the weekend to be that of an off-duty police officer reported missing. Residents discovered the body of 29-year-old Constable Bonginkosi Zuko Bhobho on Thursday on the corner of Sheffield and Govan Mbeki roads in Luzuko.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police were investigating the incident. “SAPS members were driving on patrol when they were stopped by community members. They pointed out a body of an unknown male that was lying in the field with a gunshot wound to his head. “The deceased did not have any valuables or identification in his possession. It was unknown what transpired and robbery is suspected.

Enquiries on the scene were made, but with no positive information. “On Saturday, the deceased was positively identified by his family at Salt River Mortuary as the constable from SAPS Philippi who was reported as missing. The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made.” Bhobho was attached to the Philippi Crime Prevention Unit (CPU).

His family confirmed his death on social media and a memorial service is due to be held. A Philippi East community leader, who spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal, said crime was out of hand in the area. “There is no ... partnership between us and the police due to trust issues.

There is also a lot of fear because crime activists are targeted. “The area is riddled with crime and retaliation cases. There is no regard for life. We hope the suspects will be apprehended for the murder of this young man,” he said. Bhobho’s murder comes weeks after Akho Ndzingo was shot and killed during a crime-prevention operation in Khayelitsha.

In Delft, a 35-year-old off-duty police officer suffered serious wounds in the neck and back in a shooting in Symphony Way. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Western Cape secretary Xolile Marimani said they were highly disturbed by the murder of Bhobho and the attack on other police officers. “It is disturbing to learn that on a weekly basis our police officers are being murdered. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues.