Cape Town – Residents of Elim in the Overberg are in shock following the discovery of the body of a 6-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the discovery of the body and said the matter is being investigated.

According to the Mitchells Plain Gangwatch Facebook group, Delvina Europa was found naked in bushes on Tuesday morning. It is believed that she had been raped and murdered.

EWN reported that her body was found behind a primary school in the town. Her death comes just months after the sudden death of her mother, leading to her being placed in the care of an aunt.

Community worker Lana O'Neil says her aunt assumed that the little girl was staying over at a neighbour's house on Sunday.

"She was at the neighbour's and her aunt thought that she was sleeping there. The Monday morning they would have left very early for Cape Town and when she phoned early that morning, she wasn't there. That's when she started to look."

Netwerk24 reported that a 35-year-old man from the area had been taken in for questioning in Barrydale. Delvina was reportedly seen walking with the suspect towards the bushes where her body was later found.

He had reportedly been discharged from a drug rehabilitation centre a month ago.