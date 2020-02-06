Missing Hout Bay fishermen rescued in dense fog









File photo: NSRI Cape Town – Five Hout Bay fishermen missing since Sunday in Hangberg Hout Bay were found yesterday morning by fishing vessel in St Helena Bay. Family members expected the fishermen to be back on Sunday evening, but when they did not return panic set in. South African Maritime Safety Authority spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie said dense fog made the search for the missing men “extremely difficult”. “Although several search units were readied, a search could not be conducted (on Tuesday) due to the severe fog. “A constant mayday message was being broadcast to all ships in the vicinity to keep them alerted to the fact that these men were still missing.

“At around 3.45am yesterday morning, Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) Cape Town was contacted by the Silver Dolphin, reporting they had located the missing boat and crew,” said Ramatjie.

The fishing vessel was bound for St Helena Bay but was requested to change course and head towards Cape Town and to meet with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay Station 3 vessel, with a medical team, which was activated by MRCC to render assistance and bring the crew back to Cape Town.

“The families were notified along with the maritime authorities, who have sent a representative down to the port.

“The stricken vessel and crew arrived at the NSRI base just after 6.30am and were being evaluated by the Western Cape Metro medical personnel,” Ramatjie said.

The men were reunited with family and friends late yesterday.

Greer Follentine, the mother of one of the five fishermen, 17-year-old Shaun Follentine, said the situation had opened old wounds because Shaun’s father went missing at sea and drowned 15 years ago.

“My heart was just devastated. The only thing that kept me alive was the prayer.

“At times I felt like I had a dark cloud over me and kept asking myself why is it that I lose people that I love and care for on similar incidents.

“Right now I can’t explain how I feel. I have mixed emotions but I am now relieved that my prayers are answered by God and my son is back and in good health,” Follentine said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Hout Bay police and other authorities worked tirelessly to get the fishermen back home.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man who went missing while surfing on Sunday at Monwabisi beach.

Cape Times