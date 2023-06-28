Missing manhole covers a safety risk in City

Cape Town - Missing manhole covers have been flagged as a safety risk for residents and pedestrians as roads continued to flood during the inclement weather. The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate said with winter in full swing and more rain expected, the missing manhole covers were a problem.

The municipality spent around R914 252 on replacing more than 3 625 sewer drain manhole covers across Cape Town between July 2022 and May 2023. This figure was a decrease compared to the 5 583 manhole covers reported missing or stolen in the 2021/2022 financial year. “‘Unfortunately, sewer drain covers are often stolen or broken, putting our roads and residents at risk.

“The combined impact of rain that enters the sewer pipes via open drains or illegal stormwater to sewer connections, plus illegal dumping into the pipes which causes blockages, all contribute to sewer overflows. “This is because waste that gets into the system, via flushing or pouring down drains and sinks, already reduces the capacity of the sewer pipes to convey wastewater and damages infrastructure like pump stations, resulting in overflows and flooding. “These open drains also pose a massive safety risk to road users and pedestrians, especially when heavy rains have filled the holes and they can’t be seen.

“This requires the City to spend millions of rand to replace missing manhole covers throughout Cape Town. We need your help to stop this. Please also report missing and broken sewer drain covers to the City so they can be replaced,” mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien said. The City is offering a reward up to R5 000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspected manhole cover thief or recovery of City property. To provide information on the whereabouts of stolen property or a suspected offender, call: 0800 11 00 77. Report vandalism damage, sewer blockages, missing drain covers, burst pipes, leaks and water wastage (Please provide the street address, and get a reference number) by visiting: www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests, or email [email protected], SMS 31373 or call 0860 103 089