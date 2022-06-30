Missing Muizenberg sisters located in Johannesburg

Cape Town - The frantic search for missing Muizenberg sisters has concluded after the girls were positively located in Johannesburg. Their mother was expected to return with them by Friday.

Vanessa Mubaiwa,18, and Kimberley Mubaiwa, 21 went missing on May 27. According to their father Douglas Mubaiwa, they were given a tip-off about the girls' whereabouts while he had been conducting a Facebook Live interview with an online blogger. The interview was part of a mission to raise awareness around the search for the girls.

Mubaiwa said: "We were busy with the interview and again tried to create a platform for fund-raising to appoint a private investigator to help with the search. We got a tip-off while doing the live broadcast and the person sent us the pictures of my daughters, showing they are in Johannesburg. "Initial information we have is that they had taken the bus to Joburg and were visiting friends. We don't know why they did this and why they didn't communicate, but our priority now is to bring them back to Cape Town safely. "My wife went there and will return with them by Friday," said Mubaiwa.

Mubaiwa expressed gratitude to people who assisted in the search for his daughters. The sisters were last seen in Muizenberg, where they had allegedly been on their way to the library. Police are yet to confirm the details surrounding the girls being found.

