Missing Plumstead woman found but 'human, organ trafficking a major concern'

Cape Town – Police have confirmed that the missing 28-year-old Samantha Lee-Ann Eksteen from Plumstead has been found. While there has been a positive outcome in Eksteen's case, who had been missing since Friday, activist Roegshanda Pascoe has warned that as dire as the problem is in the Western Cape, it would be dangerous for the authorities to focus most of their resources on keeping children safe. "A missing person case was opened for the person referred to in your enquiry. She has since been found and is safe," said Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela on Thursday, referring to Eksteen. The dangers Pascoe was alluding to involve human and organ trafficking. "I don't think our system is well prepared for this human and organ trafficking because it is a global business. But it is here and we need to organise ourselves and be more cautious.

"The social welfare department should also assist with organising resources like monitoring long-distance bus terminals and airports because that is not there.

"Also social media is a trap. Our young girls make a lot of use of it and hook up with people that they don't know, and the end result is that either they get trafficked for organ trafficking or are raped and murdered.

"Most of our resources are being diverted to children and the murders. My big concern is when everyone is focusing on those aspects, other big issues are being ignored.

"Our boys are as vulnerable as our girls as the recent murders of 8-year-old Reagan Gertse in Tulbagh and 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse in Hout Bay have shown that."

Cape Times