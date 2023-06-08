Missing St Cyprian’s School caretaker last seen leaving his Langa home

Cape Town – The search for 25-year-old St Cyprian’s School caretaker, Nzuzo Hadebe, who was last seen on May 31, continues. Originally from Pietermaritzburg, Hadebe was last seen leaving his Langa home.

According to his friend, Liyema Nkohla, Hadebe sent him a message last Tuesday just after 10pm. “I know him from church, and that’s how we became close friends. We are always in church together, and we ended up visiting each other. “We would chat on WhatsApp every day, with each one checking on the other. It is very concerning that he just disappeared.

“After he sent me that message, I rushed to his place when I saw that all his things were there, including his bibles, which were on top of the bed and the other on top of his refrigerator. “That’s when it hit me that something might be wrong,” said Nkohla. The school said Hadebe was loved and well-known by learners for his warm and friendly manner. “The school has done everything in its power to try and find him.

“We are in touch with the police, who are also trying to find him. “We have checked with the police, hospitals and mortuaries and have visited his home, to no avail. We have also contacted his family in KwaZulu-Natal, who are desperately worried,” the school said. Nkohla said a missing person’s case was opened with the police.